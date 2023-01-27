Do you have a private drinking water well, spring or cistern?

Are you interested in learning more about how to protect, test and treat your family’s drinking water?

Would you like to have your drinking water tested for lead and other health-related pollutants?

If yes, here’s your chance!

Penn State Extension has once again received funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Health cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Health Capacity building initiative to provide no-cost drinking water testing to a limited number of homeowners in Pennsylvania using private water wells, springs or cisterns.

To qualify for free water testing, Pennsylvanians must live in a household that uses a private water well, spring or cistern as their primary source of drinking water and must register for and attend a one-hour educational webinar.

Webinars will be offered on March 7 at 6 p.m., May 2 at 12 p.m., and June 29 at 2 p.m. Registration for each event is required and limited to approximately 55 households.

After attending the webinar, homeowners will be mailed a water testing kit. Each water supply will receive testing through the Penn State Ag Analytical Services Lab for coliform bacteria, E.coli bacteria, nitrate, manganese, arsenic, lead, copper, barium and sodium.

Only one water test will be provided per household. Registration and further information for this testing program is available online at https://extension.psu.edu/private-water-supply-education-and-water-testing by calling 1-877-345-0691.

If you have any questions about this no-cost testing program, contact Danielle Rhea at 814-849-7361 (phone) or drs5277@psu.edu (e-mail).