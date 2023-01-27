Clearfield Borough
- Police received a report of a registration plate being stolen off a vehicle. Police located the plate; charges are to be filed.
- Police responded to a report of an elderly female who was acting erratic and had walked away from her residence. Police located the female and assisted her to the hospital.
- Police conducted a vehicle stop on South Third Street, during which the driver was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
- Police responded to an East Market Street residence for a reported physical altercation. Upon arrival, police took one of the individuals involved into custody. Charges are currently pending.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a reported domestic Jan. 23 on Robinson Avenue in Hyde. Upon arrival, officers encountered a 50-year-old female who was “extremely intoxicated.” She had allegedly jumped on her boyfriend and choked him. The female was taken to Penn Highlands Hospital and later cited for harassment.
- Police received a report of theft Jan. 25 from Penske Truck Rental in Clearfield. During the incident, someone allegedly removed multiple catalytic converters from vans on the property. Anyone with information is asked to contact township police.
- Police received a report of fraud Jan. 25 from Carns Equipment in Clearfield. According to police, the business received a check by mail for the attempted purchase of an ATV. Upon further investigation, “the check was found to be fraudulent, in addition to identity theft” as the unknown individual sent a copy of a Florida identification that was stolen in an unknown manner at an unknown time. The investigation is ongoing.
- Police received a report of theft of services Jan. 24 on Hidden Valley Lane in Clearfield. The victim told police his neighbors put their garbage in his dumpster. The investigation is ongoing at this time.