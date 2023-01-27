CLEARFIELD – Carol Fox, Clearfield County treasurer, is announcing her plans to retire from office of Clearfield County treasurer and not seek re-election for an additional term.

She is informing the public of her intentions at this point in time, so that interested candidates can begin the process of making necessary preparations for announcing their candidacy for the upcoming primary and general election.

The job requires a person who is able to “leave his or her politics at the door,” she said, and “just jump in and learn the roles and responsibilities” of the Clearfield County treasurer.

Fox will continue in her current position until the end of her elected term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2023. Maintaining accurate records of every dollar in the County’s Coffers is the priority for the treasurer’s office.

The ability to keep track of receipts, account balances, deposits and reconciling financial records is essential.

Throughout Fox’s tenure the Treasurer’s Office has had clean audits by local agencies as well as the Pennsylvania State Auditor General’s Office, with no discrepancies found.

The Clearfield County Treasurer’s Office deals with many state-related licenses through the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The office also issues Small Games of Chance and Bingo Licenses for eligible Non-Profit organizations county wide. Additionally, Sportsman Firearm’s permits are issued and reported to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The office receives receipt balance monthly reports from all 50 elected municipal tax collectors in the county.

Additionally, the treasurer’s office has been assigned the task to Collect County Hotel Tax and distribute to the Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism Authority (CCRTA).

Fox states, “Assisting the citizens of our county has always been a pleasure. Co-Workers, colleagues and friends will truly be missed. For the past 28 years, I have enjoyed my tenure in Clearfield County Government serving as the elected county treasurer.

“It is my desire to leave this office with a legacy of professionalism and kindness. With a grateful heart, I thank the citizens of this county who voted to elect and re-elect me over the past 28 years.”