CLEARFIELD – A local man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly entering a Clearfield home and assaulting another man.

Dustin James Clark, 25, of West Decatur is charged by Clearfield Borough police with burglary, aggravated assault (two counts) and criminal trespass, all felonies.

He’s also charged with strangulation, simple assault, unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment, all misdemeanors, plus related offenses.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, multiple calls were received Dec. 31 concerning a disturbance in the 200-block of South Second Street. One caller was Clark’s mother.

She said her son was “screaming,” “acting irate” and had intentionally jumped from her moving vehicle. He’d also punched the windows and smacked her.

Then, she said he got out and began punching the hood of her vehicle before running south towards Front Street because he knew she was calling police.

She believed her son was under the influence of alcohol but related that he also has a history of abusing controlled substances.

As Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township officers started to search the area for Clark, another caller reported an unknown male had entered her residence.

The caller said she was not at home but her roommate was, and that he’d alerted her to the situation.

When police arrived on-scene, there was no answer at the front door. Two officers then went to the back door where they could hear yelling.

They announced police presence and immediately entered out of “concern” for the male individual yelling for help. Upon entry, the victim was found in a visible state of panic.

Clark was lying beneath the victim, allegedly holding him down with his right arm around his neck. They were separated and Clark was escorted outside.

Afterwards, the victim detailed what happened for police. He said he’d left the back door unlocked for his roommate but heard a male’s voice.

When he went to investigate who was around, he observed an unknown male in the adjacent stairwell and asked who he was and what he was doing there.

The male was “mouthing off” as he approached, which reportedly made the victim feel threatened so he brandished a pistol and ordered the male to the ground.

Initially he said the male complied as he attempted to hold his firearm in one hand and dial 911 with the other.

But the male quickly jumped up, reportedly attempted to take his pistol and pushed him against the wall.

Then, once they fell to the ground, he said the male began to repeatedly strike his head and ultimately put him in the chokehold position.

The victim was unable to move and said the male kept trying to disarm him, so when the male got tired at one point, he managed to call his roommate for help.

As he spoke to police, he complained of having pain to the right side of his abdomen as well as his back shoulder. He declined an evaluation and indicated he’d get medical attention later.

Jan. 1, Clark was interviewed at Clearfield County Jail and stated he couldn’t recall what occurred due to his level of intoxication but did recall having issues with his ex-girlfriend earlier in the day.

The victim suffered multiple rib fractures, and was admitted to Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital overnight for monitoring, police said.

Clark waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court. Bail remains set at $100,000 monetary.