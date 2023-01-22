CURWENSVILLE – The GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club will hold its 2023 Winter Book Sale.

It will take place Thursday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Curwensville Public Library, located at 601 Beech St., Curwensville.

Sale hours will be 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 26-27 and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Visitors may fill a bag for $3; otherwise, hardcover books will be $1, paperbacks, $0.50; DVDs, $0.25 and yearbooks, $2.

All proceeds will be donated to the Curwensville Public Library.