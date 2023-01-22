TomLevenduski served our country in the United States Army . Name: Thomas M. Levenduski “Tom” Born: September 30, 1925 Died: February 16, 2022 Hometown: Penfield, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Tom Levenduski served in the United States Army, 8th Air Force, during World War II as a Tail Gunner on B-17 Bomber flying seventeen mission over Germany and achieving rank of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-world-war-ii-veteran-tom-levenduski/