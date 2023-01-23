PENFIELD – Parker Dam State Park has announced the program schedule for the month of February.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Cross-Country Ski Basics:

10 a.m. – Meet at Office Classroom

Learning to cross-country ski can have roadblocks – most of the time you have to already have the equipment to see if you even like it.

Parker Dam allows you to get around this roadblock by providing the equipment so you can discover whether you like it before investing in your own equipment.

Staff will cover the basics: how to fall down, get up, turn, stop, and so on. This year, due to predicted lack of winter weather, there won’t be the typical fee for the program – skiing participants may instead make a donation for the wear and tear on the equipment.

And, this program is weather-dependent – in the event of no snow we will discuss cross-country ski equipment, and then take a winter walk.

Wild Ways of Keeping Warm:

1 p.m. – Office Classroom

How do we keep warm in the winter compared to how animals keep warm. Perhaps we could learn a few ways to keep a little warmer in winter by trying some of their strategies.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Forests and Fungi – a Network:

10 a.m. – Office Classroom

Much is being brought to light about how our forests depend on fungi, and how fungi depend on forests. Learn about some of these interactions during this program, and learn just how important fungi are to our own survival.

Cross-Country Ski Basics:

1 p.m. – Meet at Park Office Classroom

(See description from Feb. 4 program.)

Tuesday, Feb. 14 (Valentine’s Day)

Ski With Your Sweetheart (Or Walk, lacking snow):

5 p.m. – Meet at Office Classroom

Come to Parker Dam and bring your sweetheart along. Staff will get you into cross-country ski equipment, cover some basics, and then get out on a short XC Ski Trail.

At the end of the trail, participants will sit in front of a fireplace, eat chocolates and read appropriate poetry/prose to each other.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Cross-Country Ski Basics:

10 a.m. – Meet at Office Classroom

(See description from Feb. 4 program.)

Animal Communication and Staying Safe:

1 p.m. – Office Classroom

Animals communicate in a variety of ways – we could learn something from some of these animal techniques.

And, if we learn about what some animals might be trying to communicate to us during wild encounters, we can have the confidence to keep ourselves safe during these situations.

Saturday, Feb. 25

The 1,000 Yard Model:

10 a.m. – Office Classroom

Have you seen/do you remember the Styrofoam ball solar system model? As a kid you may have had to create one in grade school.

Is it an accurate representation of our planets and sun? Learn how to create a scale-model solar system model that will help you understand what is really going on in the night sky.

Cross-Country Ski Basics:

1 p.m. – Meet at Park Office Classroom

(See description from Feb. 4 program.)

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on “Events Calendar”.

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: 814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)

With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.