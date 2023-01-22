CLEARFIELD – Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield is holding a fundraiser to support family ministries.

The church is selling hot wings and fries for Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12. Preorders will be accepted from now through Feb. 5.

All orders must be paid for in advance. Pickup will be on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

You may order half dozen wings for $10, a dozen wings for $18, and French fries for $3. Or you can order the Game Day Combo that includes one dozen wings and fries for $20.

Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo Hot, Buffalo Mild, Cowboy Ranch, Honey BBQ, Honey Mustard, Cowboy Gold, or Garlic Parmesan. You may choose a different flavor for every half dozen wings ordered.

For more information, visit the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield) or call 814-765-9222.

Worship times and other news and events can also be found there.