CLEARFIELD – William Rainey III, Information Technology student at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC), was recently featured in TestOut Certification Magazine.

Certification Magazine is a technical training and certification publication designed to deliver the most current data available about information technology (IT) certification programs from a variety of vendors.

The four-page feature on Rainey talks about life on his farm in the morning and fixing computer issues in the afternoon, all while being legally blind.

Rainey is also employed as a part-time service technician at CCCTC. The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

For more information about the CCCTC and its programs please visit at www.ccctc.edu.