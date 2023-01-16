CLEARFIELD – The Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging, in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, will once again offer the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute.

The latest round of programs will run February through May.

The first of these programs will take place at the Liddle Gallery at 109 E. Market St., in Clearfield, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Participants will have the opportunity to create an 8” x 10” acrylic painting of a flower.

There is a $10 fee for this event, and it is limited to 20 participants. Registration is required and can be completed by calling 814-765-2696.