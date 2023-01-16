DUBOIS – The Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business Bash on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The bash brings the community together to celebrate awards being presented to local businesses and organizations at Lakeview Lodge in Treasure Lake. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the program beginning at 8 p.m.

For 2022, the Chamber will present Calliari’s Bakery with Small Business of the Year, First Class Children’s Foundation with the Community Cup and DuBois Area Honor Guard with the Greater Good Award.

The DuBois Area Jaycees will also present its Distinguished Service Award that evening.

The bash includes food and hors d’oeuvres, basket raffle and 50/50 and lottery boards. Seats are $45 per person or $80 per couple.

To reserve your seat(s), please contact the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce by phone at 814-371-5010; e-mail at DACC@DUBOISPACHAMBER.COM or visit its office at 103 Beaver Dr., DuBois.