INDIANA, PA — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team had a strong first day at the Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament at IUP and sit in 12th place out of 48 teams, with one wrestler in the semifinals and six more fighting it out in the wrestlebacks trying to hit the top-8 and have a spot on the podium.

Fort LeBouef leads the team race with 110.5 points, while the Bison’s 72 points landed them in 12th.

Bison sophomore Brady Collins (13-1) at 139 pounds went 3-0 on the day to earn his spot in the semifinals. Collins, the number four seed, will meet top seeded Maddox Shaw (23-2) from Thomas Jefferson. Shaw is a returning bronze medalist from last year’s PIAA state tourney.

Bison Evan Davis has 84 wins and 57 falls in his career

Four Bison are assured of a top-12 finish and need one more win to assure them selves of a medal.

They are Evan Davis at 114, Ty Aveni at 145, Carter Freeland at 160, and Carter Chamberlain at 189.

Being in the final 16 and needing two more wins to place are Cash Diehl at 107, and Colton Ryan at 127.

Also competing for the Bison were Bryndin Chamberlain at 121, Colton Bumbarger at 133, Patrick Knepp at 152, and Eric Myers at 215.

Cash Diehl picked up a second round fall at 107 for the Bison

The Bison went 19-14 overall on the day.

Complete Bison results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com: (Bison wrestlers in BOLD)

Championship Round 1

121 – Braden Durst (Berlin Brothersvalley) pinned Bryndin Chamberlain, 1:10

145 – Ty Aveni pinned Brayden Booher (Commodore Perry), 3:03

Consolation Round 1

121 – Bryndin Chamberlain maj. dec. Joshua Hill (Muncy), 11-0

133 – Colton Bumbarger pinned Mason Schenk (Hollidaysburg), 2:39

Championship Round 2

107 – Cash Diehl pinned Mason Stiff (Pocono Mountain East), 3:46

114 – Evan Davis pinned Nikolay Bardwell (Fort LeBoeuf), 1:17

127 – Colton Ryan dec. Thanyal Miller (North Star), 3-2

133 – Parker Pisarchick (Brockway) pinned Colton Bumbarger, 3:20

139 – Brady Collins pinned Zach Cutshall (Cedar Cliff), 0:43

145 – Ty Aveni dec. Charles Krepp (Laurel), 5-2

152 – Ty Watters (West Allegheny) pinned Patrick Knepp, 2:55

160 – Carter Freeland dec. Austin McCloskey (Penn Cambria), 6-5

189 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Daymar Dickerson (Erie McDowell), 1:27

215 – Hunter Yeager (Commodore Perry) dec. Eric Myers, 3-0

Consolation Round 2

121 – Isaac Filak (Penn Cambria) pinned Bryndin Chamberlain, 3:49

133 – Colton Bumbarger dec. Eli Welliver (Danville), 6-5

152 – Cayden Turner (North Star) dec. Patrick Knepp, 6-5

215 – Connor Avery (General McLane) pinned Eric Myers, 2:00

Championship Round 3

107 – Dalton Wenner (Cranberry) maj. dec. Cash Diehl, 13-1

114 – Evan Davis pinned Casey Walker (North Allegheny), 1:54

127 – Phoenix DelVecchio (Parkland) dec. Colton Ryan, 4-1

139 – Brady Collins pinned Brecken Cieleski (Brookville), 1:34

145 – Ty Aveni dec. Lane Schadel (Line Mountain), 2-0

160 – Carter Freeland pinned Aiden Zimmerman (Johnsonburg), 5:13

189 – Carter Chamberlain pinned Brayden McFetridge (Cranberry), 2:35

Consolation Round 3

107 – Cash Diehl dec. Charlie LaQuatra (North Allegheny), 7-3

127 – Colton Ryan dec. Dom Colaizzi (Franklin Regional), 10-6

133 – Holden Ward (Canton) pinned Colton Bumbarger, 4:36

Championship Quarterfinals

114 – Tyson Cook (West Scranton) maj. dec. Evan Davis, 8-0

139 – Brady Collins dec. Hayden Ward (Canton), 8-7

145 – Chase Burke (Benton) maj. dec. Ty Aveni, 11-1

160 – Caleb Butterfield (Erie McDowell) dec. Carter Freeland, 7-5 SV

189 – Adrian Gacek (Parkland) dec. Carter Chamberlain, 9-4