INDIANA, PA — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team entered eight wrestlers in the IUP 48-team Mid-Winter Mayhem tournament and two managed to make it to day two.

The Tide went 9-14 overall on the day and 139 pounder Nik Fegert (12-5) and 189 pounder Chase Irwin (13-5) each went 2-1 on the day and are alive in the wrestlebacks in the consy round of 8 #1.

Golden Tide senior Nik Fegert got a second round fall

Fegert, the #14 seed, and Irwin , the #16 seed, are in the final 16 of their weight class. They each need two more wins to reach the podium and a top-8 finish.

Dylan Deluccia went 2-2 on the day at 127 before being eliminated.

Going 1-2 on the day were Damian Brady at 121, and Logan Aughenbaugh at 160.

Also representing the Tide were Austin Gilliland at 107, JD Strong at 152, and Trenton Guiher ay 215.

Golden Tide results courtesy PA-Wrestling.com: (Curwensville wrestlers in BOLD)

Championship Round 1

107 – Daniel Noel (Westinghouse) pinned Austin Gilliland, 1:43

127 – Dom Colaizzi (Franklin Regional) pinned Dylan Deluccia, 1:14

152 – William Moore (Laurel) pinned J.D. Strong, 1:05

Consolation Round 1

107 – Landon Arrington (Forest Hills) dec. Austin Gilliland, 7-2

127 – Dylan Deluccia pinned Hayden Gemberling (Danville), 1:33

152 – Cayden Turner (North Star) dec. J.D. Strong, 9-2

Championship Round 2

121 – Damian Brady maj. dec. Jimmy Boland (West Chester Rustin), 9-0

139 – Nik Fegert pinned Patrick Maychek (West Chester Rustin), 3:29

160 – Logan Augenbaugh maj. dec. Carter Wilson (DuBois), 8-0

189 – Chase Irwin pinned Kael Millard (Troy), 3:34

215 – Gavin Hannah (Brookville) dec. Trenton Guiher, 5-0

Consolation Round 2

127 – Dylan Deluccia pinned Evan Walsh (West Scranton), 1:46

215 – Trenton Guiher pinned Justin Leske (Thomas Jefferson), 2:28

Championship Round 3

121 – Elijah Brosius (Cranberry) pinned Damian Brady, 0:58

139 – Devon Magro (Bishop McCort) maj. dec. Nik Fegert, 9-0

160 – Adam Rohan (North Allegheny) dec. Logan Augenbaugh, 6-4 SV

189 – Juliano Marion (Franklin Regional) pinned Chase Irwin, 1:08

Consolation Round 3

121 – Cole Rooker (Benton) maj. dec. Damian Brady, 9-1

127 – William Bentrim (North Allegheny) dec. Dylan Deluccia, 7-3

139 – Nik Fegert dec. Ryland Sakers (Canton), 8-2

160 – Brady Fitz (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Logan Augenbaugh, 2:18

189 – Chase Irwin dec. Brendan Ward (Radnor), 3-2

215 – Donavin Harbison (Kiski Area) pinned Trenton Guiher, 0:4012-5)