Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers. A quick & delicious side dish – or can be used as a main course! Ingredients 2 large sweet red peppers 1 cup canned stewed tomatoes 1/3 cup instant brown rice 2 tablespoons hot water 3/4 cup canned kidney beans, rinsed and drained 1/2 cup frozen corn, thawed 2 green onions, […]

