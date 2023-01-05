CLEARFIELD – A December Court of Honor invoked more than just Christmas visions of sugar plums dancing in the heads of Troop 9 scouts.

The annual holiday gathering of scouts and their families also meant good food, Christmas gifts, and of course, new ranks and merit badges.

The troop gathered on Thursday, Dec. 29 for that very purpose, and a hearty meal was enjoyed by all before the ceremony began.

In front of an audience of over 100 people, Senior Patrol Leader Camden Gormont opened the court of honor with a flag ceremony.

Scoutmaster Mike Vaow then began recognizing scouts for their advancements including merit badges and ranks, which were earned since summer camp.

Cubmaster John Mayersky also distributed the cub scout awards. The final item of the court of honor program was awarding Nicholas Thorp with the Scout Spirit Award for 2022.

The annual award is bestowed upon the troop’s “top scout” based on his participation in troop activities, demonstration of scout skills and continuing advancement success.