The Home Camp Methodist Church has served this little community in Union Township since 1894.

Early pioneer families from the area instrumental in its establishment were the Harley family from Spruce Hill, the Dressler’s, Brown’s, Werty’s, Shaffer’s and Bailey’s.

Prior to the church being built, the little congregation met in the nearby schoolhouse, which housed eight grades.

The schoolhouse bell is installed next to the church along with a war memorial.

The contract for the church was given on Oct. 21, 1984, and the cornerstone was laid on Nov. 2 of that year.

The stone foundation was laid by Samuel Hoover, who lived in the community. George Campbell drew the plans and was the head carpenter. Construction took place as the money was available.

Over the years, some changes have been made, each time to help modernize the building for use by the parishioners.

Originally heated with two pot-bellied stoves, which the attendees sat around in winter months the congregation decided to excavate under the church to add a coal furnace.

In 1954, a remodel inside the church was done to add four classrooms, and in 1988 the whole church was raised for a proper basement, which added a fellowship room, kitchen and bathrooms.

The original windows of the church were plain glass windows eventually being replaced by colored glass.

Should you be out for a drive in the country, stop and notice the “modern” stained-glass windows.

Built by William Rensel in memory of his father Bernard, and installed by Paul Orcutt in 1979, the windows tell the story of the Bible starting with Creation, Garden of Eden, Flood, Birth, Death, Jesus’ Resurrection, Communion and Christ as our Anchor.

Two front windows depict crosses for the saved and unsaved. The large front inside window, installed in 1949, is of Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane.

You might enjoy your picnic lunch in the attached pavilion at the rear of the church while you enjoy the peaceful setting.

Remember to leave the area neat and tidy like you find it while you contemplate nearly 200 years of area history.