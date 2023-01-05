CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors held its reorganizational meeting along with its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Jeremy Ruffner will serve as chairman and Randy Powell will be vice chairman for 2023.

Barbara Shaffner was reappointed as the secretary/treasurer for 2023. Her wages will be set at $21.02 an hour and her meeting pay is set at $50 per meeting.

Bailey Flanagan was appointed as assistant secretary/treasurer. Her wages will be $16.50 an hour with meeting pay to be $35 per meeting.

The supervisors also approved to reappoint the secretary as the voting delegate to the Clearfield County Tax Collection Committee for 2023 and Clearfield Area School delegate as the alternate.

Supervisor Brian Collins did ask Shaffner how long she planned on staying on with the township and she said potentially through April, with hopes to be part-time to help ease the transition for the assistant secretary/treasurer.

Agatha Lauder was reappointed as the code enforcement and zoning officer with set wages at $16.50 an hour and meeting pay set at $25.

Jim Kling will serve as roadmaster for 2023. Ruffner commended the road crew on a job well done when it came to the winter weather event over Christmas Eve and Christmas.

The supervisors were also approved to act as assistant roadmasters and Julie Curry was appointed as interim police chief for Lawrence Township as per contract.

During the regular meeting, Powell made a motion to promote Jonathan Walker and Craig Kanour to sergeants, effective Jan. 1, 2023, which was approved.

The supervisors also reappointed William Shaw Jr. as township solicitor for 2023 with a retainer at $1,400.

Additionally, the supervisors approved to reenact all taxes as follows:

Real Estate – 18 Mils

Wage Tax – 1/2 of 1%

Local Services Tax – $52 per year

Real Estate Transfer – 1/2 of 1%

Amusement Tax – $50 first machine/plus $25 each additional machine

Shaffner informed the supervisors that a letter of interest was received from Janine Swisher about being reappointed to the zoning and hearing board, which was approved.

The supervisors also approved to advertise and send letters to the board and committee members whose terms are up.

Powell presented the proposal for the purchase of a Ford 250 with a plow. The cost of the vehicle is $57,935.61, which was approved.

Ruffner also made a motion to tentatively approve the Lawrence Township Fire Department getting a new rescue truck. It was approved pending a meeting with the fire department.