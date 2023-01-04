DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes oral surgeon Daniel Kirkpatrick, DDS, to its medical staff.

Dr. Kirkpatrick will see patients at Rice Oral Maxillofacial Surgery, located at 109 N. Front St., in Clearfield.

Dr. Kirkpatrick is a highly-skilled specialist providing expert oral care to patients in Clearfield and the surrounding areas.

No matter what type of oral issue you are experiencing, Dr. Kirkpatrick and the team are here for you.

Prior to joining Rice Oral Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr. Kirkpatrick was an oral and maxillofacial resident at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Dr. Kirkpatrick earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery at the University of Missouri—Kansas City School of Dentistry in Kansas City, Mo.

He completed his internship at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For more information or to schedule appointment, call 814-765-3533 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/oralsurgery.