BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce its lineup of photo contests for 2023.

The five themes are Fantastic Food, Pets in the Outdoors, Family Outdoor Adventures, Fall Foliage and Honoring History.

The Fantastic Food photo contest runs now through Feb. 28, 2023. Pets in the Outdoors photos can be submitted from March 1, 2023 through May 31, 2023.

Pictures of Family Outdoor Adventures will be accepted from June 1, 2023, until Aug. 31, 2023. Snapshots of Fall Foliage in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region will be accepted from Sept. 1, 2023, through Nov. 30, 2023.

The final contest period for Honoring History is from Dec. 1, 2023, until Feb. 29, 2024.

Finalists’ photos for each contest period will be posted online with the four entries receiving the most votes winning the following cash prizes: first place, $100; second place, $75; third place, $50; and fourth place, $25.

To enter complete the entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGO.com/contest.

The only requirements are that the photo meet the photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron counties.

“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike,” shares John Straitiff, executive director, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

“These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the natural beauty, people, places, rich history and events of the region during each season.”

?The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest and Jefferson.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the home of “Endless Outdoor Adventure”.