CLEARFIELD – The Presbyterian Church of Clearfield held its 24th annual free Christmas Day dinner.

It was overwhelmingly successful because of volunteers who so willingly gave – funds, time and talents to assist with this mission.

Despite record-low temperatures, volunteers served 495 meals and were very blessed to have this opportunity.

The church would like to acknowledge some volunteers and donors including:

Pennsylvania Grain Processing,

C. Classic Dodge,

Wal-Mart Distribution Center,

Wal-Mart Supercenter,

Christian and Missionary Alliance Church,

J.G. Food Warehouse,

Clearfield County Career and Technology Center,

McDonald’s of Clearfield,

Judy Walker,

Sheetz and

Bake Shop Bakes.

It’s also very thankful for receipt of various cash donations, as well as for any and all who contributed to or assisted in any way.