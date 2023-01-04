CLEARFIELD – The Presbyterian Church of Clearfield held its 24th annual free Christmas Day dinner.
It was overwhelmingly successful because of volunteers who so willingly gave – funds, time and talents to assist with this mission.
Despite record-low temperatures, volunteers served 495 meals and were very blessed to have this opportunity.
The church would like to acknowledge some volunteers and donors including:
- Pennsylvania Grain Processing,
- C. Classic Dodge,
- Wal-Mart Distribution Center,
- Wal-Mart Supercenter,
- Christian and Missionary Alliance Church,
- J.G. Food Warehouse,
- Clearfield County Career and Technology Center,
- McDonald’s of Clearfield,
- Judy Walker,
- Sheetz and
- Bake Shop Bakes.
It’s also very thankful for receipt of various cash donations, as well as for any and all who contributed to or assisted in any way.