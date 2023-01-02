COUDERSPORT – The Potter County Artisan Co-op, located at 227 N. Main St., Coudersport, announces its winter hours.

The Co-op will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 – March 31, 2023.

The Potter County Artisan Co-op is a juried collective of local fine art and master craftsmanship.

Available items include maple syrup, honey, pickles and relishes, artisan cheese, knitted and crocheted hats, quilted items, natural soaps and herbal teas.

The center has handmade pottery—from beer steins to coffee mugs. There’s also a variety of baskets, painted gourds, photographs, wildlife drawings, paintings, dream catchers, greeting cards, books and Eliot Ness Fest memorabilia including T-shirts.

Each item is unique—none are exactly the same and each has been individually-crafted by one of over 40 local artisans.

For more information, please call 814-274-8165, e-mail pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com or follow on Facebook.