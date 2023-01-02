CLEARFIELD – Practical Nursing Student, Mallarie Maines was nominated for the December Sunflower Award by classmate Jordan Campbell to be recognized for her strengths in going above and beyond expectations in the care of her patients, support to fellow students, facility members or communities.

The sunflower was chosen as it represents happiness, optimism, honesty, longevity, peace, admiration and devotion. The sunflower surpasses all others in terms of its universal power to bring people joy.

All qualities future nurses hope to possess and show to their patients. The student is nominated by fellow students, patients, instructors or anyone who has been touched and inspired by their work, kindness, compassion and dedication.

Jordan had this to say about Mallarie in her nomination, “She always believes in all of us and keeps us positive. She’s the cheerleader of the group and we love her.”

Pictured, from left to right, are Tonya Saggese, Nursing Program director; Mallarie Maines and Jordan Campbell.