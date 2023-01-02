DUBOIS – A DuBois man already charged with robbery will be standing trial for possessing a large amount of methamphetamine.

Police say Alexander C. Bohensky, 25, had a “large packaged substance” suspected to be methamphetamine when they initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge pickup truck on May 2.

According to the affidavit, he was pulled over after he drove through a stop sign at the intersection of South Church Street and East Long Avenue.

Officers discovered he did not have a valid driver’s license or a registration for the truck for which he did have a bill of sale.

While speaking with Bohensky, who was known to police because of “past involvement and dealings with controlled substances,” they asked if he had any controlled substances and he claimed he was no longer involved with drugs because he now has a child.

Because he could not drive the vehicle without a valid license, it was towed to the DuBois City Police Station.

During a search, the officers discovered not only the package of suspected drugs, but a firearm in a console. It was confirmed later that Bohensky did not have a concealed firearm license, according to the report.

Bohensky is charged with felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic summaries.

After a preliminary hearing on Friday during centralized court, all charges against Bohensky were held to court and will now move on to the court of common pleas. His bail in this case is set at $100,000.

Bohensky was charged in September with robbery, theft by unlawful taking and simple assault in relation to an incident on Sept. 28 in DuBois during which Bohensky and Matthew Wayne Pearson II, 27, also of DuBois allegedly, took over $4,200 from a man.

According to that affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the DuBois residence in response to a report of a man and woman arguing.

When they arrived, they learned the man had been assaulted by two men who took over $4,200 from him. The perpetrators had fled the scene, but a witness said she thought they may be at a Grant Street residence.

Once at that location, a woman gave them access to the home and permission to search for the two suspects. Pearson was reportedly found on the second floor and Bohensky was hiding under a blanket between a washing machine and wall.

Police say Person had $2,500 in cash and Bohensky had $2,260, all in twenties.

The victim and witness told investigators that both men were in his home when the two started to fight with him. The witness tried to get between the three of them, but was pushed away.

She said they took the victim to the ground and struck him with closed fists. While he was down, they reportedly continued to strike and kick him.

One of them said “I got it! Come on!” before fleeing, according to the criminal complaint.

When they were gone, the victim checked his pockets and discovered they had taken the cash from him, he told police.

He had this amount of cash on hand to pay attorney fees totaling $4,000, but he had a few hundred more then he owed, he explained. The money was all in twenties.

An officer noted in the report that the victim had visible bruising and abrasions on his face and arms.

Currently Bohensky has two other cases in the county court system.

On May 12, an off-duty officer saw Bohensky, who had an active warrant, in front of the Friendly Tavern in DuBois, according to police.

When officers arrived in the area, they found Bohensky’s motorcycle and waited for him to return.

Shortly after, they saw him walk around a corner. The officers made moves to cut him off from getting to his motorcycle as he ran away and they chased.

They could not find him and even a K-9 officer lost a trail. Police noted in their report that they believe someone had picked him up in a vehicle.

In this case, he is charged with flight to avoid apprehension. He failed to appear for a preliminary hearing July 1 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Bohensky is also charged with flight to avoid apprehension and fleeing or attempting to elude police, both felonies, and four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and habitual offenders along with several traffic summaries in connection with his actions in Sandy Township on June 24.

The criminal complaint in this case details how police were looking for Bohensky to serve a warrant on him at a nearby residence when they saw him on a motorcycle at a light at the intersection with Interstate 80.

After he spotted police, he fled onto the interstate where he traveled at speeds up to 130 mph.

He “operated in a reckless manner by passing several vehicles on the berm and weaving in and out of traffic,” the affidavit says.

Eventually police lost sight of him because of two trucks they could not get around. The chase lasted about 10 miles.

The motorcycle was later discovered at a location in Penfield.