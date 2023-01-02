BROOKVILLE – Winter is a special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region.

In fact, it’s a time when scenery, spirit and weather produce storybook scenes and fantastic outdoor adventures.

PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has partnered with more than two dozen local lodging providers to offer visitors winter lodging discounts.

You may experience wintery relaxation in a hot tub as snow falls, or settle into a warm and friendly bed and breakfast.

Book a jacuzzi suite for a romantic getaway, or a cozy cabin nestled in the backwoods.

And there’s always the simple convenience and comfort of a modern hotel. All while you enjoy winter’s beauty and fun.

“The winter season is a beautiful and peaceful time here,” expresses John Straitiff, executive director, adding “crowds are much smaller than during summer and fall.”

“The snow-covered woodlands provide a winter wonderland as back drop for outdoor adventures. Now visitors can save on off-season stays with our 2023 Winter Lodging Specials.

“Our offers include many discounts and savings with stay two nights and get a third night free being the most popular.”

?The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest and Jefferson counties.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the home of “Endless Outdoor Adventure”.