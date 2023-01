Helen M. Garthwaite, age 86, of Falls Creek, PA, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Christ the King Manor. Born on November 19, 1936 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Viola (Pifer) Maloney. On March 20, 1959, she married Richard F. Garthwaite. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2022. Helen was a […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/helen-m-garthwaite/