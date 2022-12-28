CLEARFIELD — Penn State Extension will offer a group-based strength training program for adults ages 40 and above.

“Life-long Improvements Through Fitness Together” is aimed at improving functional fitness, or the ability to perform daily activities with ease.

The eight-week course will occur from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday, beginning Jan. 9, 2023, at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center

1690 River Rd., Clearfield.

Through moderated training exercises and basic nutrition information, participants will work toward achieving their personal goals in a group setting.

The program is designed to improve strength, posture and flexibility, as well as emphasize the benefits of a healthy diet.

According to organizers, improved strength and bone density may reduce participants’ risk of osteoporosis and related fractures. In addition, the program may lower the risk of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, depression and obesity.

Instructors note that this engaging, group-driven program serves to foster a sense of community, which has been linked to improved self-confidence, mood and vitality.

Participants can register through Jan. 8, 2023. The registration fee of $60 covers the cost of the full eight-week program.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension Web site at https://extension.psu.edu/lift.

