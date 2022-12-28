The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 661 motor vehicle crashes in which seven people died and 113 others were injured during the Christmas holiday weekend from Dec. 23-25. Alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes, including two fatal crashes.

Troopers arrested 116 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the three-day period. Troopers issued more than 451 speeding citations, 110 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 11 citations for not securing children in safety seats.

CRASH DATA

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022 (3 days) 661 5 7 113 36 2 2021 (3 days) 488 4 6 90 41 1

ENFORCEMENT DATA

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2022 (3 days) 116 451 11 110 2,248 2021 (3 days) 181 1,131 24 124 2,728

More information on 2022 Christmas holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

With New Year’s Eve celebrations still ahead this week, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Remember to plan ahead for a safe ride home, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.