HYDE — Schools may be out for the remainder of 2022, but that does not mean high school sports get a break in the action. Tuesday afternoon was a welcome change for a pair of local teams, as the Curwensville Lady Tide would make a rather quick trip up the road, entering into the Bison Gymnasium to take on the Clearfield Lady Bison.

The two squads met up to start each of their respective seasons, with Clearfield taking the win inside Patton Hall. The second meeting went almost the same way, as Clearfield would pull out to a quick lead and never look back, taking a decisive 64-22 triumph, while dropping Curwensville’s record to 0-7.

It wasn’t long before the home squad got the early advantage, as all five starters for Clearfield got in on the scoring in the opening quarter, while limiting the offensive output for the Lady Tide. Curwensville’s offensive struggles led to quick points, and after eight minutes the Bison held a 23-9 advantage.

The second quarter wasn’t much different, as the lead would only grow for Clearfield, coming close to the point where the second half would have a running clock. Heading into halftime, Clearfield held a 43-14 lead.

All five starters for the Lady Bison would make it into double figures, with freshman Mia Helsel leading all scoring with 17 points. Riley Ryen added in 15, both Cayleigh Walker and Alayna Winters each added 11, and Hannah Glunt accounted for 10 points.

As the third quarter wore on, the Mercy Rule was put in effect as the 55-19 lead was more than enough to allow the Lady Bison to give the younger players some valuable minutes on the hardwood.

Curwensville would still battle hard, with Janelle Passmore leading her team with six points courtesy of a pair of three’s. Both squads did not have many opportunities at the free throw line, combining for 11 shots at the charity stripe.

Both teams now have a break until the calendar flips to 2023. Curwensville will be back in action on Tuesday, January 3, for their fourth-consecutive road game as they will travel to face Juniata Valley. No junior varsity game will be played, as tip-off is tentatively set for 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Clearfield (5-4) will also be in action on the road that same night as they travel to Tyrone for a Mountain League matchup. Junior varsity will tip at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 9 5 5 3 – 22

Clearfield 23 20 12 9 – 64

Curwensville – 22

Jaden Weber-Herring 1 1-2 3, Addison Butler 0 0-0 0, Karleigh Freyer 1 2-2 4, Janelle Passmore 2 0-0 6, Brooklynn Price 1 2-2 5, Natalie Wischuck 2 0-0 4, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 7 5-6 22.

Clearfield – 64

Megan Wisor 0 0-0 0, Hannah Glunt 4 1-1 10, Alayna Winters 5 1-2 11, Cayleigh Walker 5 1-2 11, Riley Ryen 7 0-0 15, Elliot Swales 0 0-0 0, Mia Helsel 8 0-0 17, Arika Jones 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Gill 0 0-0 0, Myleigh Hudson 0 0-0 0, Abrielle Hodanish 0 0-0 0, Ella Evilsizor 0 0-0 0, Raigan Uncles 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 29 3-5 64.