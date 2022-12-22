HYDE — After weeks of being on the road to start the 2022-23 season, it was finally time for the Clearfield Bison cagers to have some home cooking prior to Christmas. It was not an easy task inside the Bison Gymnasium on Wednesday night, because the non-league showdown on the docket was against an always tough and talented West Branch Warrior squad that entered the night winning their last five contests.

If it was intensity the fans wanted, they got it. If it was the deep shot they yearned for, it came in droves. If it was a Bison victory they were hoping for, half the crowd was happy. Fueled by a double-double performance by their star senior, Cole Miller, the Bison would put up a big night, clinching a 64-59 triumph that was not short of spectacular moments.

“Our kids, they stepped up and battled. An absolute total-team effort,” Bison head coach Nate Glunt said afterwards. “They (West Branch) are very good, an excellent team. They beat Philipsburg by a lot, a team we barely beat, so for us to play as well as we did, I am extremely proud.”

Glunt was right in that the Warriors were an excellent team. West Branch coach Danny Clark had the team rolling following a season-opening loss, and in the first quarter alone went shot-for-shot with Clearfield, keeping the score tight. It wasn’t until the final two minutes when Clearfield began to pull away just a bit, and it wasn’t until the big moment at the end of the quarter that truly got the home squad going. With the final seconds ticking away, the Bison were looking to get the final shot off, and suddenly Braison Patrick found an open Miller at the left post. Getting the shot off mere moments before the buzzer sounded, the ball met nothing but net to make a one-possession Clearfield lead into a 22-16 gap.

Clearfield’s effort in the game came with starter Luke Pallo still not available due to illness, and usual starter Andon Greslick just coming back after being ill himself. Braylon Way got the start after he was injured before the season started, and then got sick, so the entire Clearfield team was battling through internal adversity, and Glunt acknowledged that, in a way, it helped because so many others got a chance to show what they could do in the extra minutes they had.

“Andon has been out for a week and a half, came in the second quarter to give us good minutes. We hope to get Luke back after Christmas,” Glunt said. “It’s been a challenge without those two guys, and certainly is not the most fun.

“But, boy does it make your team better. Braylon Way, Kam Kushner, Skylar Clark, without that, those guys don’t get the minutes they are getting, and it’s really going to help us down the road.”

Morgen Billotte was one of three Bison to hit double figures in the win over West Branch, finishing with 15 points plus five assists. Photo by Eve Siegel

In the second quarter, after getting behind by 10 points, Clark decided to make a change defensively to go from his 1-3-1 zone to setting up in a 2-3, and it paid off because Clearfield struggled to penetrate to the basket, costing them points and possessions. Bit by bit, the Warriors clawed back, outscoring the Bison 13-10 in the quarter to only go down a possession at halftime, 32-29.

But, the third quarter is when the Bison ignited, fueled by one of the biggest quarters by Miller.

When he got rolling, it was not stopping. Miller put up 10 of Clearfield’s 15 points in the quarter, including two of his game-high eight trey’s. Miller would be just as potent on the boards, as he battled in the paint for six rebounds, four of them on the defensive end of the court. Clearfield would take a 47-42 advantage into the final quarter.

Miller’s big night would be his best on the young season, finishing a double-double effort with 32 points, 15 rebounds, plus four assists. Morgen Billotte (15) and Way (11) also hit double figures on the night, with Way grabbing seven rebounds, and both accounting for five assists.

The game would get slightly chippy in the final quarter, but not to a point where fouls would be called for aggressive play. Still, West Branch would not go quietly, pulling to within six points when Zach McGonigal got hit on the arm when attempting a trey from the left wing. The ball would fall short, giving him three opportunities at the foul line.

Shot one bounced to the right off the rim, then the second hit off the back glass and out. Shot three, it hit off the rim, and Miller pulled down the rebound.

The physical play, and the unforced turnovers, would normally rattle the team, but Glunt mentioned that the team stayed calm offensively, looking for the better shot.

Clearfield took advantage after the missed free throws, being forced to the line just long enough to put the game out of reach, as both Miller and Patrick each hit a pair of free throws to put the game out of reach by the time the final buzzer went off.

The Bison did drop the opening jayvee contest, 49-37, in a game that got physical late and aggressive courtesy of some questionable non-calls and a pair of technical fouls.

Clearfield (3-2) has some time to work on a few things before they hit the court again next week. Even with school on break for Christmas, the Bison will be getting on the court as part of the Cambria Heights Holiday Tournament. The Bison will open the tournament facing off with Williamsburg on Tuesday, December 27, at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

West Branch 16 13 13 17 – 59

Clearfield 22 10 15 17 – 64

West Branch – 59

Lucas Colton 4 0-1 10, Joel Evans 5 1-2 11, Isaac Tiracorda 8 0-0 16, Owen Koleno 5 2-2 13, Kyle Kolesar 3 0-0 6, Dylan McGonigal 1 0-0 3, Zach McGonigal 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 26 3-8 59.

Clearfield – 64

Kam Kushner 0 0-0 0, Braison Patrick 2 2-2 6, Andon Greslick 0 0-0 0, Morgen Billotte 5 1-2 15, Braylon Way 5 1-2 11, Skylar Clark 0 0-0 0, Cole Miller 11 2-5 32, Anthony Lopez 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 23 6-11 64.

GAME STATISTICS

West Branch/Clearfield