CLEARFIELD – Larry E. Ricketts Jr., 49, of Coalport is facing over 170 charges in connection with an alleged break-in earlier this month in Jordan Township, Clearfield County.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Clearfield-based state police were called to the scene of an active burglary Dec. 5 on McCartney Road.

The victim had returned home from work around 5:30 p.m. and noticed a strange, burgundy-colored Jeep Patriot parked in his driveway. The glass portion of his front door was also “smashed.”

The victim exited his vehicle and walked towards his residence when an unknown male, later identified as Ricketts, appeared claiming he was a federal agent.

Reportedly, he walked out with a black pistol-grip pump shotgun with no butt-stock, which belonged to the victim. As he drove off, the victim got his driver information.

It was provided to state police along with a physical description of the male suspect, which matched the vehicle’s registered owner, Ricketts.

In addition, the victim reported his shotgun loaded with three live rounds was missing from his bedroom dresser, as well as approximately $100 worth of $1 gold coins.

In the basement, he discovered his Weatherby rifle had been moved and was missing its ammunition. There was also an empty Criss Cross cigar box in his kitchen garbage that was not his.

Ricketts was observed on surveillance at a nearby gas station about 20 minutes after the alleged burglary. He bought a pack of the cigars using a $1 gold coin, state police said.

At 10:19 p.m., Ricketts was stopped while traveling near the victim’s residence. He was subsequently taken into custody and found with three Weatherby rifle rounds.

He was smoking a Criss Cross cigar at the time and also in possession of a black pistol-grip pump shotgun that was on his front, passenger side floor board.

Ricketts was incarcerated in county jail on a probation detainer while his Jeep was transported to the Clearfield barracks for further investigation.

On Dec. 12, a search warrant was executed on the vehicle and allegedly turned up the shotgun with three live rounds and 75, $1 gold coins.

Ricketts is charged with felony burglary, theft by unlawful taking (83 counts) and receiving stolen property (83 counts), plus three misdemeanors and two summaries.

Ricketts waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court. He remains housed at Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.