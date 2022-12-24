CLEARFIELD – Practical Nursing students, Kayla Mullavey and Tiffany Nichols, were nominated for the December Sunflower Award by classmates Brittany Cambria and Ginger Brantner, respectively, to be recognized for their strengths in going above and beyond expectations in the care of patients, support to fellow students, facility members or communities.

The sunflower was chosen as it represents happiness, optimism, honesty, longevity, peace, admiration and devotion. The sunflower surpasses all others in terms of its universal power to bring people joy.

All qualities future nurses hope to possess and show to their patients. The student is nominated by fellow students, patients, instructors or anyone who has been touched and inspired by their work, kindness, compassion and dedication.

Brittany had this to say about Kayla in her nomination, “She is so knowledgeable and kind during clinical, and is so helpful, and even when you say you don’t need help, she is right there.”

Ginger had this to say about Tiffany in her nomination, “She lifted me up when I was down. She is helpful with answering any questions one may have. She is an inspiration to all of us.”

Pictured, from left to right, are Brittany Cambria, Kayla Mullavey, Tiffany Nichols, Ginger Brantner and Tonya Saggese, Nursing Program director.