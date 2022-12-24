PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. — Defending North America is the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s (NORAD) #1 priority. NORAD monitors and defends North American airspace 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

On Dec. 24, NORAD has one additional mission: that of tracking Santa Claus as he makes his way across the globe, delivering presents to children.

This is NORAD’s 67th year tracking Santa and it’s a tradition the Command is proud to continue each year.

The NORAD Tracks Santa Web site (www.noradsanta.org) launched on Dec. 1. It features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, movie theater, holiday music, webstore and more.

The Web site is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Chinese.

The official NORAD Tracks Santa app is also in the Apple App and Google Play stores, so parents and children can follow Santa’s journey on their smart phones and tablets.

Tracking opportunities are also offered through social media on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, as well as on partner platforms: Bing, Amazon Alexa and OnStar.

Starting at 4 a.m. EST on Dec. 24, Web site visitors can see updates as Santa makes preparations for his flight.

Then, at 6 a.m. EST, trackers world-wide can call to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) where they will either speak with a live phone operator or hear a recorded update.

NORAD Tracks Santa is truly a global experience, delighting generations of families everywhere. This is due, in large part, to the efforts and services of numerous program contributors.

This year’s contributors include:

NORAD is a United States and Canada bi-national organization charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America.

NORAD prevents air attacks against North America, safeguarding the sovereign airspaces of the United States and Canada by responding to unknown, unwanted, and unauthorized air activity approaching and operating within these airspace.