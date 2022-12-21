CLEARFIELD – Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, has announced its Christmas Season Worship Schedule.

The Christmas Eve Outdoor Service, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 24 at 5 p.m., has been moved inside due to inclement weather.

The Traditional Candlelight Christmas Eve Service in the sanctuary will still follow at 7 p.m.

The Christmas Day service will be held at 10 a.m., and will include singing Christmas Carols, sharing the news of Jesus Christ and watching a video made by Trinity’s youth that tells the story of Jesus.

The church invites the community to join its members in worship as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.