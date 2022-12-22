CLEARFIELD – The man who formerly owned Uncle Buck’s Creations in Clearfield is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage employee.

Kevin Michael Legenski, 39, of Curwensville is charged with felony unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses and corruption of minors, plus misdemeanor child endangerment.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lawrence Township police received a report Oct. 2 from the victim’s mother who suspected Legenski had “groomed” her 17-year-old daughter.

Allegedly, she found numerous mobile notes and messages that suggested they had been involved in a relationship, as well as discussed marriage and taking trips.

As part of the investigation, police spoke with the teen who said she secretly began exchanging random messages and photos with Legenski in January or February.

At first, she said they were “just friends” until they began to “catch feelings” in the latter part of March. Their relationship allegedly became sexual in nature by April or May.

She admitted to having intercourse with Legenski about five to 10 times at his business while she worked there, according to the report.

But the teen still described her relationship with Legenski as “on and off.” She said he wanted to be together but had concerns over consequences if he got caught.

In the affidavit, police noted the teen’s parents intervened forcing her to quit about two months prior to filing the report, even though they had “no proof” of the relationship then.

When questioned about the allegations, Legenski implied having a relationship with the teen but declined to make certain statements so not to incriminate himself.

After he was reportedly caught in a lie, police asked for permission to search Legenski’s phone, and discovered any calls and messages prior to Oct. 2 had been deleted.

“Throughout the interview, Legenski was deceptive and it was apparent that he was attempting to withhold information in an effort to not get into trouble,” police said.

Legenski waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court. Currently bail is set at $50,000, unsecured.