Report by Hank Wilson

HYDE — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team (4-0) was dominate on the mat Tuesday night as they shut out the visiting Hollidaysburg Tigers, 76-0. The Bison recorded seven falls and received five forfeits to entertain the home crowd at the Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium to remain undefeated on the year.

The dual meet started at 172 which saw the Bison receive three straight forfeits.

Carter Freeland (7-2), Hunter Ressler(2-2), and Carter Chamberlain (8-1) all earned six points the easy way.

Eric Myers (3-4) started the pinfest rolling at 285 when he turned and pressed Wyatt Maines in 2:26.

Cash Diehl ( 7-2) followed at 107 with his own pin at 3:53 over Logan Krupka.

Cash Diehl about to take Logan Krupka to his back

At 114, Bryndin Chamberlain (6-2) earned a fall in 2:37 over Carson Krupka.

Evan Davis (7-2) received a forfeit victory at 121.

Colton Ryan (3-4) got back to the pinning when he decked James Bialo in 1:41 at 127.

Teammate Adam Rougeux (3-4) kept the falls coming, flattening Mason Schenk at the 5:50 mark at 133.

At 139, Colton Bumbarger (1-4) and Jacob Brua wrestled the whole six minutes. Leading 5-4 after two periods, Bumbarger exploded for nine points in the third period, scoring a major decision, 14-4, and earning his first varsity win.

Brady Collins (7-1) received the last of the forfeits at 145.

Bison Pat Knepp (3-4) recorded the quickest pin of the evening at 152 when he showed Aiden Schenk the lights in 1:28.

Ty Aveni cemented the shutout at 160 with a 3:55 fall over Mitchell Barroner.

Clearfield will be back in action Thursday as they travel north to take on the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen.

Clearfield 76 Hollidaysburg 0

CLFD HDBG

172 Carter Freeland, C, won by forfeit 6 0

189 Hunter Ressler, C, won by forfeit 12 0

215 Carter Chamberlain, C, won by forfeit 18 0

285 Eric Myers, C, won by fall Wyatt Maines, H, 2:26 24 0

107 Cash Diehl, C, won by fall Logan Krupka H, 3:53 30 0

114 Bryndin Chamberlain, C, won by fall Carson Krupka, H, 2:37 36 0

121 Evan Davis, C, won by forfeit 42 0

127 Colton Ryan, C, 2-1 won by fall James Bialo, H, 1:41 48 0

133 Adam Rougeux, C, won by fall Mason Schenk, H, 5:50 54 0

139 Colton Bumbarger, C, major decision Jacob Brua, H, 14-4 58 0

145 Brady Collins, C, won by forfeit 64 0

152 Patrick Knepp C, won by fall Aiden Schenk, H, 1:28 70 0

160 Ty Aveni, C, won by fall Mitchell Barroner, H, 3:55 76 0