Clearfield- The Grinch visited Novey recycling on Saturday.

Office manager, Helen Boal, dressed up for the children that come into the business with their parents. She handed candy canes out between Noon and closing to all customers.

When asked why she chose to dress as the Grinch she replied, “Everyone dresses as Santa, I thought this would give the children something different to talk about.”

It was noted that Helen has been in a “Bah Humbug” mood this holiday season, but seeing the looks on the children’s and customer’s faces has made her heart grow two sizes bigger.