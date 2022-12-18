CLEARFIELD – The children of James and Melissa Gilliland of Clearfield have won the 2022 Elf on the Shelf contest.

Sawyer, 6, and Laken, 8, are thrilled with the gifts they received from the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce’s Elf on the Shelf program.

The Chamber also would like to express a huge thank you to all its sponsors who participated in the program.

There were $1,200 worth of prizes donated by Curwensville Florist, CNB Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, Northwest Bank, 120 Pub & Grub, Historica Plus, Zalno Jewelers, Grice Gun Shop, Gates Hardware, Curwensville Ace Hardware, Scotto’s Pizza, Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery, Bake Shop Bake, Allstate Insurance, Hal Beimel, wOk!w, Jim’s Sports Center, Burleigh Real Estate, Clearfield Floral Design, Buck’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Timberland Federal Credit Union, Best Jewelers and Santinoceto’s Italian Market.