FLINTON-A Friday night road trip for the Curwensville Lady Tide turned into an early trip home. With only eight players making the trip, an early tip-off was in order against the Lady Vikings of Glendale.

At night’s end, the Lady Tide were outmatched, offensively and defensively, as Glendale routed Curwensville, 71-14.

It was over as quickly as it started as Curwensville was held to just a single shot from the floor in the opening quarter. By contrast, Glendale was scoring at will. After eight minutes, Glendale took the commanding 21-2 lead. It became more of the same in the second quarter, as Curwensville again was held to a single shot on the floor.

Heading into the break, Curwensville looked up at a 40-5 deficit, and also knew the second half would see a running clock for the remainder of the contest.

Both teams played with discipline, as combined there were only four fouls committed for the entire game. The lone free throws came in the second half by Karleigh Freyer. For Curwensville, Natalie Wishchuck scored the team-high six points, as the Lady Tide were held to just six shots in the basket for the game.

By contrast, the fast start for Glendale continued the entire game.

After putting up 40 in the first half, the Lady Vikings added another 32 in the second half. A trio of players made it into double figures for Glendale, with Minyah Easterling having a team-high 28 points. Alyssa Sinclair and Casey Kuhn added 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Curwensville (0-5) continues it’s five-game road trip next week as they try to get their first win on the season Tuesday evening against Bellwood-Antis.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Curwensville 2 3 6 3 – 14

Glendale 21 19 20 11 – 71

Curwensville – 14

Skylar Pentz 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Addison Butler 0 0-0 0, Karleigh Freyer 1 1-2 3, Janelle Passmore 1 0-0 3, Brooklynn Price 1 0-0 2, Jovee Elensky 0 0-0 0, Natalie Wishchuck 3 0-0 6. TOTALS 6 1-2 14.

Glendale – 71

Minyhah Easterling 14 0-0 28, Casey Kuhn 5 0-0 15, Kaprice Cavalett 0 0-0 0, Breann Kuhn 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Sinclair 9 0-0 18, Madison Peterson 0 0-0 0, Sarah Holes 1 0-0 2, Morgan Ross 0 0-0 0, Hannah Summers 0 0-0 0, Rylee Krepps 0 0-0 0, Samantha Fontanella 1 0-0 2, Addison Kelly 1 0-0 2. TOTALS 33 0-0 71