Clearfield County- The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police apprehended three wanted fugitives recently from a house located on Shiloh Rd., Bradford Twp.

While on patrol in the area on Dec. 1, Sheriff Deputies observed a vehicle known to be driven by one of the fugitives.

Deputies, along with State Police, contained the residence and were in the process of a search warrant when a female emerged and denied law enforcement access to the residence.

Through the course of negotiation, officers were eventually able to take all three fugitives, Aaron J. Foster, 50, of Shiloh; Holly Marie Elensky, 39, of Clearfield; and Kris Joseph Nevling, 45, of Clearfield into custody without incident.

All three were transported to the Clearfield County Jail with active warrants on various charges.