Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently recognized PennDOT employees with Innovation Awards for their efforts to improve work practices and create efficiencies. Three team members from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties were among the honorees.

“PennDOT has a strong legacy of creativity to help us meet our daily mission and goals,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “I’m proud to recognize these employees for their creativity and dedication to the department.”

Employees were recognized for ideas and smart practices submitted through IdeaLink and WorkSmart, online suggestion systems that allow employees to share their ideas and efficient work practices. Over the last decade, PennDOT staff have submitted more than 3,300 ideas through IdeaLink, several hundred of which have been implemented. Since 2016, more than 230 smart practices have been published in PennDOT’s WorkSmart system.

Gramian and other department executives honored winners Mike Rogato, Cody Conklin, and Bruce Muthler during a ceremony in Harrisburg on Nov. 30. Rogato, from Elk County, was recognized for painting marks on the walls of salt sheds, helping to improve proper stacking of salt and providing a clear display showing inventory levels. Conklin, from Clearfield County, was recognized for designing and fabricating folding forks to be mounted on a backhoe. This helps crews be more efficient and reduces the risk of injury from employees lifting heavy objects. Muthler, from Clinton County, was recognized for refabricating plow blades to add curvature. This prevents snow from rising over the top of the plow blade and building up on the driver side windshield. This improves visibility and enhances safety.

District 2 Executive Tom Zurat noted, “Over the past few years, emphasis on innovations in District 2 has led to a variety of quality innovations.” “These three award winners are wonderful examples of this effort.”