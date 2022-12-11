GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

GANT’s ICYMI is posted each weekend for your perusal. For most part, it will be filled with local headlines, but every now and again, a state, world or national story will make the list.

Penn Highlands Clearfield New Emergency Department Opens

Clearfield Man Facing Felony Charges for Making Plans to Have Sex with a Man’s Young Daughter

Curry Named Interim Chief of Lawrence Township Police Department

Breaking News: Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges Filed Against a Houtzdale Man

Kephart Announces District Office Locations

Clearfield Co. Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Assistance