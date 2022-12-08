Harrisburg, PA — Treasurer Stacy Garrity recently announced that manufacturers and makers from all 67 counties across the Commonwealth have been featured in the #MadeInPAMondays social media campaign since the initiative began in May 2021.

“Manufacturing is the driving force behind Pennsylvania’s economy, employing millions of hardworking Pennsylvanians and generating billions of dollars for our economy,” Treasurer Garrity said. “The time I spent in the private sector showed me firsthand the difference a business can make in its community. That’s why I make it a priority to visit manufacturers and makers from all corners of our state and highlight the incredible work they do through this social media campaign.”

“Manufacturing upholds the quality of life in communities across the commonwealth,” said David N. Taylor, President & CEO of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association. “Our sector adds the most value, generates the most jobs in related industries, and provides the best wages and benefits in the marketplace. Manufacturers are also significant local taxpayers, sustaining important public services including schools, first responders, and public infrastructure. We are grateful to Treasurer Garrity for showcasing our amazing Pennsylvania manufacturers and the way they innovate, invest, and make the goods that sustain our American civilization.”

The #MadeInPAMondays campaign, which can be seen on Instagram (@PATreasury), Twitter (@PATreasurer) and Facebook (PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity), features a different Pennsylvania manufacturer or maker every Monday.

Manufacturers and makers from a range of industries have been highlighted, including agriculture, chemical, machinery, and electronics.

Some of the recent companies featured in #MadeInPAMondays are Dynamic Manufacturing in Armstrong County, Ebtech Industrial Building Solutions in Fayette County, and Logyard Brewing in McKean County.

Dynamic Manufacturing, which was acquired by Matric Group in 2005, has provided electronics contract services for a variety of industries, including aerospace and transportation, for more than 30 years.

“As a Pennsylvania manufacturer dealing with the current decline in the workforce, we must invest more in our youth, so they want to stay and work in the area,” said Brad G. Turner, Vice President of Business Development & Marketing at Matric Group. “Matric and Dynamic Manufacturing continue collaborating with the region’s education system to promote electronic manufacturing job opportunities to high school juniors and seniors. Through co-ops, internships, and apprenticeship programs, students learn about what we do and the jobs we offer. When they graduate and join our team full-time, they can take advantage of our tuition reimbursement program. Electronics manufacturing is an exciting industry, and we invite you to join us!”

Founded in 1995, Ebtech Industrial is a global manufacturer of modular building solutions and leading defense contractor for shelters.

“When we bought Ebtech Industrial Building Solutions 15 years ago, we had worked with five states to discuss the relocation of this business from Missouri,” said Donald Travis, Managing Partner at Ebtech Industrial Building Solutions. “The state of Pennsylvania stepped up and provided us with a package that incentivized us to move here. Since that time, Ebtech Industrial has grown to a GSA listed defense contractor and global supplier of modular buildings and is the largest manufacturer and provider of some very specific types of structures in the USA. We are very proud of our people and our company’s growth and the support we have had by being in Pennsylvania.”

Located in the Allegheny National Forest, Logyard Brewing is a hyper-local brewery with a designated PA Preferred status through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

“We chose Kane, Pennsylvania, over Arlington, Virginia, for our home base and production facility for Logyard Brewing because we knew the positive economic impact it could have on our rural communities,” said Royce Novosel-Johnson, Co-Founder of Logyard Brewing. “We’re very proud of being a PA Preferred brewery, which shows our commitment to Pennsylvania agriculture and farmers. It means a lot to us to be featured and included in #MadeInPAMondays because being made in PA is something we’re very proud of.”

Every business featured as part of #MadeInPAMondays can be found on an interactive map on Treasury’s website.

Follow along with the campaign as posts are added to Treasury’s social media every Monday. To recommend a Pennsylvania-based business to be highlighted on #MadeInPAMondays, email PATreasuryNews@patreasury.gov.