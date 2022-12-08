The CCCTC Culinary Instructor, Sierra Maney, and her students received a donation of 40 turkeys to prepare for the upcoming Clearfield Presbyterian Church’s Free Christmas Day Dinner.

The students and the church committee are feeling blessed. The turkeys were donated by the WalMart Supercenter and the Clearfield Alliance Christian School.

Take-out meals will be offered on Christmas Day from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and eat-in is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Persons requesting meals delivered up to 10 miles from the church are asked to call 814-765-3081 to pre-register.