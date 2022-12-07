CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is in the Clearfield County Jail on felony charges for allegedly making plans to have sex with a man’s young daughter.

Ryan Allan Mayhue, 32, was charged by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General with unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses, criminal attempt/rape of a child, criminal attempt/involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child and criminal use of communication facility.

He was denied bail. A preliminary hearing in this case is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 13.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, investigators received a tip from “CyberTips” a centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children on Nov. 30 regarding a conversation between two men on a social media application, one of which mentioned that he had sex with his daughter.

The other man, Mayhue, then allegedly asked about that and requested videos and images of the contact.

The conversations continued as the man explained his daughter was younger than 18 but older than 10. The nature of their exchanges was graphic enough that they were both suspended from the site.

On Dec. 1, agents reportedly executed a search warrant at the home of the father, Stanley David Burden, 51, of Wampum, Pennsylvania.

He is charged in Lawrence County with sexual abuse of children, child pornography and criminal use of communication facility. He is being held on $100,000 bail with his hearing scheduled for Dec. 15, according to online court documents.

After he was taken into custody, Burden told investigators the conversations with Mayhue continued on another messaging app.

An agent assumed Burden’s identity and began responding to Mayhue’s messages which reportedly asked for naked photos of the girl, videos of her having sex and if Burden would show her photos of Mayhue’s privates.

Mayhue was reminded of the girl’s age and only responded about the possibility of a three-some with the father and the girl, agents said.

As the exchanges continued, Mayhue said he bought the girl a thong and asked if she liked whipped cream. Mayhue agreed to bring the girl a meal from McDonalds and a plan to meet was set up. When Mayhue arrived at the location in Lawrence Township on Dec. 5, he was taken into custody.

In his interview with investigators, Mayhue reportedly admitted to sending the messages regarding the child and setting up an opportunity to meet and have sex with her. He also confirmed he was aware of her age.

When Mayhue arrived to meet the girl, he had the thong, McDonald’s food, whipped cream, condoms and a sex toy, according to the criminal complaint.