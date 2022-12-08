The log cabin pictured is the scene where 158 years ago the “Shootout at Bloody Knox” occurred.

On December 13th, 1864, Union Soldiers of the 16th Veteran Reserve Corp (VRC) surrounded the cabin and demanded the surrender of deserter Thomas Adams.

Adams shot and killed Union Soldier Edgar L. Reed and he was also shot and killed while attempting to escape.

The “Bloody Knox” name came about because the cabin is located Knox Township, near the present day Kellytown.

The Adams cabin was built on property owned by John Chase. Adams was recruited by Chase initially to cut timber and later to join the 149TH Pennsylvania Bucktails.

Civil War veteran Daniel Barnett purchased the cabin in 1867 and lived there with his family as a farmer until 1885. Seven of his eleven children were born in the cabin.