Sherry J. “Beanie” Hetrick, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022, at the Butler Memorial Hospital. Born on January 17, 1954, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Clayton L. “Tade” and Betty E. (McAninch) Rupp of Putneyville. Sherry was married on April 12, 1969, to Marc Hetrick and he survives. She is […]

