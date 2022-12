Donald Stinebiser, 90, of Marienville, died late Tuesday afternoon, December 6, 2022 at his home following a period of declining health. Born in Jeanette, PA. on July 9, 1932, he was the son of the late Arthur and Agnes Donaldson Stinebiser. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and was a 1950 graduate of Jeannette High School, where he received vocational […]

