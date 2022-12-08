HARRISBURG, Pa. — In the closing days of his final term in office, Gov. Tom Wolf is backing a regulatory change that would formalize nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people while circumventing the legislature. (Photo: LGBTQ pride colors are displayed on the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Photo credit: Commonwealth Media Services) Article by Stephen Caruso of Spotlight PA Under guidance […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/wolf-backs-regulatory-change-that-would-formalize-discrimination-protections-for-lgbtq-pennsylvanians/