Grampian Lions Club will hold its annual Christmas lighting contest Thursday, Dec. 15, beginning at 6 p.m.

Residents wishing to participate are asked to have their Christmas lights turned on by 6 p.m. for judging. No registration is required.

Judging will occur in the following four municipalities: Grampian Borough, Penn Township, Bloom Township and Greenwood Township.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each municipality. Prizes to be awarded include gift certificates from the Grampian One Stop store.

The club’s Christmas lighting contest has been an annual event for over 40 years. Residents are asked to display their lights in the Spirit of Christmas.

Help the club show joy and happiness to the community during this holiday season.