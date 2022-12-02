CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Rotary Club members and friends today will serve as bell ringers for the Clearfield Salvation Army.

They will ring the bell to collect donations for the Salvation Army at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, located at Clearfield Square.

Shown are annual contributor Jacquie Rishel, widow of lifetime Rotarian Dr. Theodore Rishel, with Rotarian Treasurer Cal Thomas.

Rotary members hope many mall patrons will stop by and donate to the annual Red Kettle campaign.

Donations are much needed and are being accepted by the Clearfield Salvation Army.

Donations may also be mailed to 119 Byers St., Clearfield, PA 16830. For more information, please call 814-765-4981.